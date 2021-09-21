WILDWOOD CREST - As part of its “Kitchen Cabinet” series, the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association (NJRHA) will host a legislative roundtable featuring Sen. Michael Testa Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (all R-1st) at Alosi’s Trattoria, in Wildwood Crest, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
According to a release, the Kitchen Cabinet is a grassroots effort that promotes effective engagement and discussion among businesses and the public officials within their district. At this free event, owners and operators of Cape May County restaurants, hotels/motels and tourism-related businesses will have the opportunity to voice their concerns about the issues that impact the hospitality industry today.
“These resilient businesses are warriors - a driving force for New Jersey’s economy,” stated NJRHA President and Chief Executive Officer Dana Lancellotti. “By meeting with our elected officials and providing real-life insights and perspectives, we hope to work collaboratively to come up with solutions for a quicker recovery.”
Alosi’s Trattoria is located inside the Pan American Hotel, at 5901 Ocean Ave., Wildwood Crest. Light refreshments will be served.
To register for the roundtable, go to NJRHA.org/events or email alisa@NJRHA.org.