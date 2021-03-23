Tree Marie.jpg

The new Tree Marie Photography studio was officially welcomed to Middle Township on March 16, with a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce.  Owner Tree Marie Anderton is pictured ready to cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of her new business located at 1065 Route 47 South, Suite E, in Rio Grande. Community members, elected officials and family members joined Tree in the celebration.

