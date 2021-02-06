COURT HOUSE - Cub Scout Pack 65, of Court House, celebrated the graduation of seven scouts into the rank of Boy Scout. The Feb. 3 Arrow of Light ceremony included changing neckerchiefs, pinning of parents and scouts, and a crossing over into their new rank.
According to Bob Ellis, Arrow of Light den leader, Cub Scouts advance to Boy Scouts around age 10. While Cub Scouts are assigned their den, Boy Scouts can choose which troop they join.
The seven graduating scouts were Benjamin Croasdale, Owen Ellis, Ethan Kelly, Liam Kelly, Jonathan Walker, Angelo Acevedo and Brayan Lewis.
The ceremony was held at the Bellevue Tavern, in Court House, and the graduating scouts recited the Pledge of Allegiance, the Scout Oath, and the Scout Law before walking across a wooden bridge, representing their crossing over to Boy Scouts.
They donned new neckerchiefs and participated in a pinning ceremony with parents, as recognition for the family involvement in scouting.
“Scouting is a family adventure,” said Chris Kane, cubmaster, Pack 65.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) addressed the scouts and their guests, via video recording. Explaining that business in Washington kept him from attending the event, he congratulated the scouts with a congressional proclamation.
“Scouting began in England, but it is a quintessential American institution. Scouting is a wonderful process. Keep moving forward with Scouts. I am proud of all of you,” Van Drew said.
State Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st) also presented the graduates with a proclamation and encouraged the scouts in their journey.
“God will guide you on your path to Eagle Scout,” McClellan explained, referring to scouting’s highest rank.
Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson told the audience he once stood in the graduates’ shoes.
“What you have gone through will help you excel in the future,” Pierson said, before presenting the scouts with a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners.
Middle Township Deputy Mayor Theron “Ike” Gandy said he attended last year’s ceremony with his son.
“My son walked across the bridge last year. It was an honor for us and now for you,” said Gandy.
The ceremony was followed by a presentation showing the highlights of each scout’s adventures in the den.
Ellis presented each scout with a silver arrowhead, explaining the three points represent duty to God and country, duty to self, and duty to others.
To contact Carl Price, email cprice@cmcherald.com.