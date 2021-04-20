The Cape May Country Coast Guard Community Foundation has announced Ileana M. Ortiz, active-duty member of the US Coast Guard for 24 years, as one of the recipients of their Hometown Heroes Awards for 2021. Ileana has proven to be an avid animal lover through her dedication and volunteer service at the Animal Outreach of Cape May County. Ileana has volunteered every Saturday at Animal Outreach where she has been an active volunteer for over 4 years and in 2019 became a member of the Board.
Throughout her tenure at Animal Outreach, Ileana has displayed the selflessness indicative of her character. She has dedicated every Saturday to disinfecting litter boxes, laundering pounds and pounds of animal bedding and provides care to animals in need by administering medication. She has also gone above and beyond by fostering three kittens with critical medical needs.
Ileana showcased her dedication further by assisting several members of TRACN in the adoption process of an animal in need or in assisting them with adoptions services if they could no longer care for their pet.
As a Board Member of Animal Outreach, Ileana has helped to manage the facility and is integral part of making decisions about the shelters policies and future of the organization. Her efforts and dedication to the community have helped to save the lives of countless animals, reduce the stray cat population, and aided in over 600 adoptions. Thank you to Ileana M. Ortiz for the dedication you have to our cherished companions.
The mission of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation is to nurture the relationship between Coast Guard members and their families and the people of Cape May County. The Foundation hosts and promotes family-friendly activities throughout the year, including its signature annual Coast Guard Community Festival, to celebrate the men and women of the United States Coast Guard serving in the South Jersey region. These and other programs honor Coast Guard men and women who serve our country and celebrate the County’s designation as a Coast Guard Community. Learn more at www.coastguardcommunity.org