The Atlantic Ocean is inextricably tied to the cuisine of South Jersey, where shore dinners are daily rituals. From the tuna off the coast to the flounder in the back bay, The Wharf specializes in bringing local seafood straight to your plate. Luckily for visitors and locals alike, both history and delicious waterfront dining can be found at The Wharf. You can enjoy this fresh seafood (or many more menu options) while overlooking Otten’s Harbor on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Serving South Jersey for over the last 30 years, The Wharf has provided a steady source of indulgence in the community. Slowly evolving with the times, just as the tides and dunes that surround it do, The Wharf is continually providing their best product for loyal customers. The Wharf showcases a menu drawn from traditional American food and modern seafood in many forms. This season, they are featuring a whole new raw bar that will make you keep coming back for more.
Enjoy the diverse food selection The Wharf has to offer at any of the restaurant’s comfortable dining areas. Choose from the dining room, new indoor bar, deck overlooking the bay, two outdoor bars or pull up to one of the newly renovated boat slips to enjoy. The Wharf has 77 boat slips to choose from, all with waitress service available and the same, excellent food brought straight to your boat for dining on the water. The Wharf’s outdoor deck features all new furniture and new flooring this season.
There will be live entertainment everyday starting June 11th, and what better way to ring in Summer 2021 than by singing the night away on the deck. So pull up a seat at the Rio bar and grab a local draft beer as you make up for lost time and enjoy live entertainment with the best sunset view.
And just as you start to think The Wharf couldn’t get any better, this year they are featuring a brunch starting Father’s day weekend on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. all summer long with live music!
With seating for over 200 people, there is plenty of space to stay safe this summer and enjoy the beautiful view at The Wharf. Break out the enthusiasm for the 2021 summer season! Manager Mickey Kober is bringing new energy to the restaurant this season. As for what The Wharf’s goals are, Kober states, “People just want to gather and socialize while feeling safe—so our goal here is to move forward by providing customers with feel-good food and genuine hospitality, filling the need for comfort, happiness and fun during these unprecedented times.”
Whether it is live music on our waterfront deck or freshly shucked raw bar watching the sun go down, there is something for everyone at The Wharf. The Wharf is located at 708 West Burk Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey. Visit the Wharf by foot, bike, car or boat for an unforgettable waterfront experience! For more information call (609) 522-6336 visit or follow on Facebook or Instagram.