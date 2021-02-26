COURT HOUSE - Kyle Morinelli grew up on local basketball courts, watching his dad coach at Margaret Mace School, in North Wildwood.
As a Middle Township resident, Morinelli joined the township recreation programs and played basketball, football and baseball. He also was on the baseball team all four years at Middle Township High School (MTHS), but after graduating from MTHS, in 2011, it looked like Morinelli’s athletic pursuits would take him farther from home.
He earned his master’s degree in Sports Administration at Georgetown University, where he also worked as a recruiting coordinator intern with the football team. He then interned with the men’s basketball team at Princeton University.
“I was on the path of having a career in college coaching, but I got pulled into coming back home,” stated Morinelli. “I decided to come back and coach alongside my dad while working in recreation, at North Wildwood Rec.”
He was recruited to work for Middle Township’s Recreation Department in October 2019, starting as a recreation leader. Now, he’s a program coordinator, a highly valued member of the department – and the township’s first employee of the month this year.
“Absolutely an excellent choice,” stated Committeeman Jim Norris, who oversees the Recreation Department and will present Morinelli with his certificate. “Kyle has spearheaded our streaming program for our basketball leagues that has been a huge success in our community.”
Morinelli wanted to pursue the streaming option when it was clear the youth basketball season would begin without in-person spectators.
“I saw what the high schools were doing, and I knew we could do something very similar,” he stated. “I just guided it ... (Recreation Aide) Joe Graham is the true hero behind the camera. He put all the hardware together and supported my vision of what we hoped to accomplish. We wanted the parents to feel like they are right there, and we believe this setup has created the closest thing to it.”
A couple of weeks after the basketball season began, Gov. Murphy eased restrictions on spectators for youth sports. Middle Township is now admitting two parents/guardians per home athlete, and one per away athlete, but the streaming will continue, giving even more family members a chance to see the games.
Morinelli, who was only on the job a few months when Covid shut down programs, is happy to have kids back in the gym.
“To see these kids take the same steps I took is a good feeling. It’s great to watch them having fun in our programs.”
Although Morinelli is pumped about the employee of the month recognition, he already feels fortunate to have a position that’s brought him full circle.
“There’s nothing better than returning home and providing sports for the township I’ve called home for the past 28 years.”