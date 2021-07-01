thumbnail_IMG_9699.jpg

Conor Farrell, center, received a send off from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), left, and Father Joe Wallace, right, before leaving for the Naval Academy.

NORTH WILDWOOD - Conor Farrell, a Wildwood Catholic graduate, was inducted into the Naval Academy's class of 2025. 

According to a release, Farrell, who also earned an appointment to West Point, leaves for the academy during the week of June 28. Before leaving, Farrell was visited by Father Joe Wallace and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd). 

Roughly 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the academy's "plebe" - freshman - class, and each student is required to participate in the plebe summer. Last year, the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the class of 2025. 

