COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program held its first virtual teen hangout,via Zoom, in early December, and with 14 teens logging on for much-needed socialization with their peers, a second program has been scheduled.
According to a release, the next teen hangout will take place on Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
The one-hour teen hangout will, once again, be hosted by Cape May County uutstanding 4-H members and 4-H Equestrians of the Year, and will include games, a topic of the night, and a fun social exchange. You don’t have to be a 4-H member to join in the fun, as the teen hangout is open to all teens, seventh grade and up, so, please share this information with your friends.
Linda Horner, 4-H Program coordinator, stated, “After I saw the excitement and participation of our teens, I knew this was an important program to continue especially during this pandemic.”
Isolation brought on by this long pandemic shut down has been especially hard on teenagers, who thrive on social interaction with their friends. In a survey of 4-H families this fall, healthy teen activities were one of the highest-scoring requests.
One parent, whose sons attended the first teen hangout, shared her observation.
“The boys had so much fun and would love to do this again – I’ve never seen them enjoy themselves so much at a meeting, and I am so glad they made it.”
Horner added, “I want to thank our 4-H teen members who organized and hosted the event – their commitment is commendable.”
Anyone interested in participating in the 4-H teen hangout Dec. 30 is asked to email linda.horner@rutgers.edu, or call the Cape May County 4-H Office, at (609) 465-5115, ext. 3605, for the Zoom login.
For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, please call (609) 465-5115 ext. 3605, visit the website, at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, or follow them on Facebook, at Cape-May-4-H.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County educational programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.