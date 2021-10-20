Henry Wins Preservationist Award.JPG

Taylor Nicole Henry, president of the Wildwood Historical Society, received a Young Preservationist Award.

Henry began volunteering with the Wildwood Historical Society in 2017, quickly rising to become its youngest president in October 2019. During that time, Henry authored a book, "Wildwoods Houses Through Time," that showcased local vernacular architecture and began the popular blog @Tiny Churches, documenting New Jersey places of worship. In the same year, she co-founded the preservation advocacy group Preserving the Wildwoods, which eventually led to the Wildwoods’ nomination to Preservation New Jersey’s 2019 Top 10 Most Endangered Places.

In 2020 and 2021, she was honored by National Trust for Historic Preservation, as a past forward diversity scholar.

