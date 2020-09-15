The 4-H Foundation purchased and delivered signs to Andrew and Kelly for display on their home lawns to wish them well. Also, the Foundation delivered signs to the ten 2020 high school graduates to show how proud the Foundation is of their accomplishments. In addition, the 4-H Program Advisory Council purchased an ad in the Herald celebrating the accomplishments of these fine young people.
The 4-H Fair is normally such a special celebration for our graduating seniors and those in their final year, so with the cancellation of the 4-H Fair, the Foundation and the Program Advisory Council wanted to do something special to honor our graduating and 13 year 4-Hers.
The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program Congratulates our 2020 High School Graduates. We are proud of you!
Mackenzie Deangelo
Jonathon Dorsey
Samantha Downes
Sean Galvan
Trinity Hamann
Mina LaFrance
Lauren Miller
Robert Murray
Edward Oakley
Leon Peters