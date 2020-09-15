NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The 4-H Foundation purchased and delivered signs to Andrew and Kelly for display on their home lawns to wish them well. Also, the Foundation delivered signs to the ten 2020 high school graduates to show how proud the Foundation is of their accomplishments. In addition, the 4-H Program Advisory Council purchased an ad in the Herald celebrating the accomplishments of these fine young people.

The 4-H Fair is normally such a special celebration for our graduating seniors and those in their final year, so with the cancellation of the 4-H Fair, the Foundation and the Program Advisory Council wanted to do something special to honor our graduating and 13 year 4-Hers.

The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program Congratulates our 2020 High School Graduates. We are proud of you!

Mackenzie Deangelo

Jonathon Dorsey

Samantha Downes

Sean Galvan

Trinity Hamann

Mina LaFrance

Lauren Miller

Robert Murray

Edward Oakley

Leon Peters

