MAYS LANDING - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) secured constituent Petty Officer 1st Class David Leininger’s medals from his time in the service in the U.S. Navy.
According to a release, Leininger served with distinction and honor in the U.S. Navy from the Korean War to the Vietnam War.
Van Drew’s office obtained numerous medals from the U.S. Navy, even though the specific department is not fully operational due to COVID-19. Due to Mr. Leininger’s declining health, Van Drew wanted to make sure he personally received his medals; which were presented in a frame built by fellow veteran Robert Brown. In attendance at the event was Leininger, his wife, family, the New Jersey State Commander for the VFW, officials from the VA outreach team, and the Legion Riders.
The medals that were presented included:
- Bronze Star with Valor
- Vietnam Service Medal
- Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
- Meritorious Unit Commendation
- Navy “E” Ribbon 2nd award
- Navy Good Conduct Medal
- Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation
- National Defense Service Medal
- Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal Korea
"Mr. Leininger—helping to track these hard-earned medals from your time in the service of this nation is the least I could do to support you,” stated Van Drew. “Thank you for your service, we are all indebted to you and all that serve or have served in our armed forces.”