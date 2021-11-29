vfw
NORTH WILDWOOD - The "Veterans of Foreign Wars" North Wildwood Post 5941, will be hosting a “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Service” Dec. 7 at the Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, located at 321 St. Demetrios Ave. in the Angelsea section of North Wildwood.

The service will start at noon; all are invited to attend to remember those lost on December 7, 1941 and in World War II that followed. The service has been a continued tradition at the post since 1991 to honor our World War II US military of all services. 

