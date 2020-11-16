The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:
Madison Morgan, of Ocean City, and Jenna Hans, of Wildwood, are two of 160 recipients of Widener University 2020 High School Leadership Award.
Updated: November 17, 2020 @ 3:18 pm
