To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - A group of young scouts and their parents took time out of their weekend to give back to the school that serves them.
According to a release, the group painted paw print reminders for social distancing at Middle Township Elementary No. 1’s parent pickup line. Using the school district’s mascot, which is a panther, the scouts created a design of an orange circle with a black paw print. A great visual to remind the parents waiting to keep their distance and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The initial idea came from Pack 65 Committee Chair Trisha Andrzejczak, who has two children in the Middle Township School District.
“As a family, we decided to not have our children ride the bus due to the pandemic, we have had to pick them up from school. After the first week, the temporary markers the school had were all but gone,” stated Andrzejczak. “Since most of the members of Pack 65 attend either Middle Township 1 or 2, I thought this would be a great service project. It would instill a sense of pride not only in the school but in our community as a whole.”
“It is great to see that even during a pandemic, our scouts are going above and beyond and giving back to their community. I am incredibly proud of them and proud of their dedication and motivation especially during these troubled times,” stated Robert Andrzejczak, Pack 65 leader.
“I was very happy to support this project. Due to time constraints, we installed temporary social distancing markers,” stated Middle Township Elementary No. 1 Principal Christian Paskalides. “Pack 65 did a great job with the project installing permanent markers, and we especially love the school spirit."