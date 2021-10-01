NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - During the weekend of 9/11's 20th anniversary, Lou Minchelli's personal firetruck, which was a gift to him for this 90th birthday, attended four ceremonies. 

According to a release, during one of the ceremonies, Minchelli, of Sea Isle City, was invited to display the truck at the 143rd Annual New Jersey Fireman's Convention, in Wildwood, the following weekend. During that time, the truck was viewed by many people admiring the vehicle's special details designed to pay tribute to Minchelli's 25-year career as a New York City firefighter, and also to the brothers he lost Sept. 11, 2001. 

At the end of that weekend, he was also asked to participate in the firetruck parade to which the trucks would be judged for various categories, and the winners would receive a trophy. 

A special 9-11 memorial trophy was given to Minchelli's New York City Engine 63 firetruck, an honor for which he will always be grateful. 

