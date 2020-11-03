cmc logo

COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will present a free webinar“Mushrooms: The Amazing Fungal Kingdom,” Nov. 10. The webinar, part of the Garden & Grow series, will take place virtually from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 

According to a release, the presenter will be Linda Conover, owner of Wood Song Mushrooms and grower of gourmet mushrooms. Participants of the webinar will learn how to identify the basic characteristics of mushrooms, specific eco-functions of mushrooms, species commonly found in Southern New Jersey, and the basics of growing culinary mushrooms at home 

The amazing Fungi Kingdom is full of myths, mysteries and marvels. Conover stated, “My interest in growing mushrooms was spurred on by the newly discovered value of mushrooms as an alternative protein source and their health benefits.” 

The goal of the Garden & Grow workshop series is to teach locals how to improve or expand their home gardens in new ways.

This is a class for beginners; therefore, no experience is needed. The program is free; however, registration is required, at https://go.rutgers.edu/xp1ojj47.

