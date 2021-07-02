COURT HOUSE - When Alyssa Sullivan was crowned Miss New Jersey June 19, her Middle Township High School vocal music teacher was thrilled, but not surprised.
“Seeing her perform, you just knew she was going to be Miss New Jersey,” stated Debby Dalfonso, who watched the pageant via live stream.
According to a release, Sullivan, a lifelong resident of Court House, graduated from Middle Township High School in 2014. Dalfonso directed her in musicals and choral ensembles throughout her high school years.
“Alyssa has always been a very confident, very driven person. Even at 14 years old, she knew what she wanted, which is very unusual in a high school student,” Dalfonso stated.
Now another honor is on the way for the 25-year-old pageant winner; Middle Township will proclaim July 7 as “Alyssa Sullivan, Miss New Jersey Day.” The second runner-up and fellow Middle Township resident, Augostina Mallous, will receive a certificate of honor.
The proclamation for Sullivan, which will be read at the township committee meeting July 7, notes that she “credits Middle Township as playing a huge part in helping her become the person she is today.”
“We’re very proud of Alyssa, and we’re proud that Middle Township offers an outstanding education and values that help young people achieve their dreams,” stated Mayor Timothy Donohue. “Alyssa leads by example. She sets and achieves goals, and generously gives her time through community service.”
Sullivan’s character education platform is “Peer Challenge Commit 2 Character.” Through assemblies and other presentations, Sullivan encourages students to understand that high-risk behaviors could derail their futures.
The former Middle Township High School student, now a production coordinator at PHL17, is an example of what can happen when you stay on track, Dalfonso stated.
“She’s easily one of the most tenacious, hard-working, determined people I have ever met in my entire life,” she stated. “Her motivation actually makes me feel more motivated.”
Sullivan showed particular determination in her pursuit of the Miss New Jersey title. She competed in the pageant five previous times before her win. She also represented the state in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Contest and finished among the top eight in the country.
Now, she’ll go on to the Miss America Pageant, which will be held in December at Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut.
“If you want something you’ve never had, you have to do something you’ve never done. The real Alyssa could only take shape when I learned what it truly meant to follow my heart in every decision I made and throw away my doubt and fear of failure,” Sullivan stated, in a statement on the Miss New Jersey website.
Sullivan’s dreams also have included performing on Broadway and a career in broadcast journalism, stated Dalfonso, who remains close with Sullivan and has helped her with interview coaching and other pageant preparations.
Sullivan’s faith and community involvement have kept her grounded. She was a founding member of the ACT Now Youth Group at Our Lady of the Angels Church, president of the Class of 2014 at Middle Township High School, and a member of many other school clubs. She has volunteered with organizations including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Toys for Tots, in Cape May County.
Sullivan graduated summa cum laude from Rowan University, in 2021, with a Journalism degree.
Dalfonso, a previous pageant contestant, believes the competitions are a valuable forum for honing interviewing and performing skills, and she believes Sullivan’s extensive pageant experience and work ethic will give her an edge in the Miss America contest.
“I am so excited for her. Alyssa is successful because she is willing to work harder than everyone else.”