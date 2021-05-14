COURT HOUSE - All eligible 4-H’ers can apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due May 19.
According to a release, the contest consists of two divisions – Junior, for sixth to ninth grades, and Senior, for 10th to 12th grades. Contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.
“We hope that every eligible 4-H’er will consider applying for and participating in the contest. It is a great opportunity for them to practice their interviewing, public speaking, and writing skills, and to represent the Cape May County 4-H Horse Program,” stated Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.
The Equestrian of the Year Contest will be held on May 26, with winners announced the following day. The senior division winner will go on to represent Cape May County at the State 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest, in August.
Sashes and trophies will be awarded to Junior and Senior contest winners. First through third runner-up ribbons will also be awarded in each division. All other contestants will receive participation ribbons.
For an application packet, call Trisha, at 609-465-5115 ext. 3605, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email trisha.andrzejczak@co.cape-may.nj.us.
To learn more about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, like them on Facebook, at Cape May 4-H, Instagram, at cape_may_4h, or visit our website, at http://capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.%0d]http://capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.