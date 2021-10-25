RIO GRANDE - Cape Assist invites the community Oct. 26 to join them in welcoming Brandon Novak, a former MTV star and professional skateboarder, as he discusses his quarter of a century battle with addiction and journey to recovery.
“We believe that Brandon Novak is someone our community can really connect with, especially our youth. From being at the top of his game to hitting rock bottom, his story is humbling,” stated Cape Assist’s Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “It’s something many people have to go through when battling addiction, even if the top of their game doesn't mean worldwide fame. We can’t forget that he was just a regular teenager when he was introduced to the world of substance abuse.”
According to a release from Cape Assist, iconic professional skateboarders Tony Hawk and Bucky Lasek discovered Novak before he was even 15 years old. Recognized as a skate prodigy, he began traveling the world with other professional skateboarders and even earned endorsements from major companies, such a Gatorade. While at the height of his teenage successes, his battle with addiction began.
Novak spent years in front of the camera as a successful movie and TV personality, stuntman and champion skateboarder, but behind the lens, Novak was struggling. His alcohol misuse led to abusing other substances such as heroin. It took many attempts at sobriety and years of progress to break the cycle. After 25 years of addiction, Novak can now say he’s been clean for six years.
Since becoming sober, Novak’s career took a turn to focus on helping others as a recovery advocate. He travels the country with Banyan Treatment Center for public speaking engagements and even serves as an interventionist for private meetings.
The virtual speaking event will be held via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and will end with a question-and-answer session.