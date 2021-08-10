Local bakery, A Piece of Cake, is celebrating 10 years of business.
Operating a bakery requires a lot of hard work, love and effort. Meaning that it’s name-A Piece of Cake- is anything but what it insinuates. The hours are long and the physical labor is demanding but owner Cyndi has light in her eyes as she exclaims, “it is SO worth it. Seeing the smile on my customer’s faces drives me to continue to do what I love.”
Just a few seconds in Cyndi’s presence and it is easy to see how much passion she has for baking in this community. Cyndi, along with her two daughters Tabitha and Rachael own and operate A Piece of Cake. These three, impressive women love what they do and strive to provide the freshest and best quality products to their customers. This raw passion shows through in all their work, from custom cake orders to keeping local stores stocked such as Gaiss Meat Market and West Side.
A Piece of Cake always carries cupcakes and tin pan cakes with icing in the shop as well as butter cakes, crumb cakes, cheesecakes, muffins, and cannoli’s. They also carry sticky buns and cinnamon buns with cream on Fridays and Saturdays. They make cakes and desserts for every occasion from big to small.
Their favorite saying is if “You think it and we can bake it!!” This passion for helping customers achieve their vision is what makes their business so successful. They thrive to produce the most outstanding and delicious desserts for everyone and every occasion. Cyndi comments, “Our company is based on the belief that our customers needs are of the utmost importance. Our entire team is committed to meeting those needs. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals.” This business model has carried them through the past 10 years and hopefully carries them through 10 more.
A Piece Of Cake is located at 1804 Bayshore Road Villas, NJ 08251. For more information call (609) 846-7748 or email orders@apieceofcake11.com. Please note that custom orders needs 2 weeks advanced notice.