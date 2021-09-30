Sorptimists Pickleball October 2021

Members of the Soroptimists of Cape May County snap a photo at Wildwood Crest's pickleball courts during the organization's first pickleball tournament.

WILDWOOD CREST - The Soroptimists of Cape May County hosted its first Soropti-smash Pickleball Tournament, at the Wildwood Crest Pickleball Courts.  

According to a release from the organization, 30 teams joined in the fun and competition, and the organization congratulated the two first-place winning teams, Neil Apgar/John Gargus and Leslie Laganella/Doug Fisher.  

The tournament proceeds of more than $9,000 will be used for programs to benefit the lives of women and girls in Cape May County, including educational awards, leadership workshops for young girls, visits to nursing homes, and support to organizations such as CARA, Family Promise and Branches.  

For more information about the organization, visit sicmc.com. 

