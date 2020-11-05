NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Children who face excessive stress have been shown to react, behave, and cope in unhealthy ways. Some even shut down completely. 

Compounded by the additional stressors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s youth are overwhelmed and struggling. Their need for a strong support system is crucial to keeping them on the right path, but sometimes that support system needs reinforcements.

If you or someone you know is caring for a child, you’re in invited to attend one of two free virtual workshops, “How to Best Support Youth in a Virtual Environment,” led by respected education specialists Dr. Lori Desautels and Michael McKnight.

According to a release, in these sessions, participants will receive guidance on how to help youth who are dealing with issues affecting their mental health and motivation and how to address their behavior. Attendees will also receive self-care tips they can use to keep themselves in a positive, healthy state of mind.

To accommodate schedules, two sessions are being offered. The first is Nov. 13, beginning at 4 p.m., and the second will be held on Dec. 11, at noon. 

These workshops are sponsored by O.C.E.A.N., Inc Community Action Partnership and co-hosted by Cape Assist in collaboration with the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance, Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition, P.R.I.D.E., JTAC, and Atlantic Prevention Resources.

