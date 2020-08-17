COURT HOUSE - The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will debut a new Lunch & Learn series later this month.
According to a release, the Lunch & Learn programs will be offered virtually on the last Thursday of the month, from 12:15-12:45 p.m., except November, December and June. Food Label – 411 will be the first program to take place Aug. 27.
The Lunch & Learn series presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, will allow participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home.
Food Label – 411 will teach participants the benefits of reading food labels, what food labels tell us, and deciphering packaging deceptions. Zellers stated, “Food packaging can sometimes be misleading, and reading food labels provides a better understanding of what is in the product to keep us healthy.”
Additional virtual Lunch & Learn programs in 2020 include "Wellness Balance" Sept. 24 and "Portion Distortion" Oct. 29. Sessions will be recorded and available for the public to view on the RCE of the Cape May County YouTube channel.
To register for Food Label – 411, go to https://rutgers.webex.com/rutgers/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed67b21e13d0d5f81bf8b7248da6491a5.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. Follow them on Facebook, at CMCRUTGERSEXT, for the latest program details. Also, for up to date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.