COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department announced that its Cops and Coffee Program is back in full swing.  

According to a release, the department's program will host a May meeting from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 18, at Bagel Bazaar, in Court House. Community members are asked to come by and have a cup of coffee with their local police officers and discuss any issues/concerns they may have, or just have some friendly conversations. 

Business owners in Middle Township that would like to inquire about hosting a Cops and Coffee at their location are asked to contact Sgt. Mark Higginbottom, at 609-463-1833. 

