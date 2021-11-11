OCEAN CITY - The Atlantic Cape Foundation and Cape May County Women’s Commission Nov. 10 honored three women at the Women of Wonder (WOW) League’s luncheon at the Flanders Hotel, in Ocean City.
According to the WOW League, the organization celebrates powerful, courageous, local women who work to improve the lives of others in the community.
The women who were honored contributed significantly to the community. They are Michele Gillian, executive director, Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Chase Jackson, executive director, Ocean City Arts Center, and Marilyn Miller, director, Sam S. DeVico Senior Center, in Middle Township.
County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who serves as liaison to the Women’s Commission, noted that the event had a record turnout, with about 220 people in attendance.
She also recognized Patricia Gentile and Maria Kellett for helping make the organization what it is today when it was founded 10 years ago to help underprivileged girls go to college.
During the luncheon, there was also a veteran salute to Doris “Doie” Barnes, a former U.S. Marine. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday in July.
At 22, Barnes enlisted at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, in North Carolina, where she eventually earned the rank of sergeant.
“I have the honor of introducing someone who is very special to Ocean City,” Hayes said, calling Barnes an Ocean City icon.
Hayes also mentioned that Barnes can be seen riding her electric chair with her Marine hat on the boardwalk and is also a big fan of drinking wine.
Barnes worked by herself in a vault in aviation assembly and repair. Her duty was to manage and distribute confidential technical documents. While she was doing this, the documents were carried in a briefcase that had to be handcuffed to her.
Now, she is an Ocean City resident and member of Morvay-Miley-Cruice American Legion Post 524 and Ferguson-Foglio Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6650, both in Ocean City, and the Fleet Reserve Association, in Mays Landing.
The Women’s Commission and Atlantic Cape Community College presented Barnes with a gift.
“I think there are a couple of bottles of wine in there,” Hayes added.
The next woman to be honored at the luncheon was Gillian.
“Michele is not only the executive director of Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, but she is also the first lady of Ocean City,” Hayes said.
“There has not been a day in Ocean City that goes on without this wonderful woman being there,” Hayes added.
“It’s truly an honor to accept this award,” Gillian said, congratulating the other recipients and thanking everyone for the award and support. She also noted that women have been taking big leaps in education, with more women receiving degrees than men and taking larger roles within the student body.
“This is progress,” Gillian said.
Gillian oversees Ocean City's welcome centers, the production of the visitors guide, and the tourism website. She is also an active volunteer in the HERO Campaign and is a member of the Night in Venice committee, among other involvements.
“Ocean City is known as ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort,’” Hayes said. “There are people who come into your life that impress you. This woman is one of the people that have really impressed me... She is there to help anyone who needs help.”
The next woman to be honored at the luncheon was Jackson.
“She has put Cape May County on the map in her representative capacity,” Violet Rixey, chair, Women’s Commission, said.
Jackson has been involved in nonprofit management for over 30 years. In Cape May County, she is responsible for producing several plays, story and poetry slams, as well as volunteering in nonprofits.
She also loves sailing and volunteered as a crew member on New Jersey’s Tall Ship, the Schooner AJ Meerwald out of Port Norris. Later, she started working at the Bayshore Center at Bivalve, Meerwald’s home port.
“Don’t forget your passion,” Jackson said. “Art is mine. That’s why I’m here in Ocean City today.”
She also thanked the Women’s Commission and Atlantic Cape Community College for the program and for providing scholarships. She also thanked the people for nominating her.
“When I get older,” Jackson said, “they’re not going to say ‘aw, such a sweet old lady.’ They’ll say, ‘what the hell is she up to now?’”
The next woman to be honored was Miller.
“What Marilyn does is really important because she gives seniors the opportunity to come together, to have camaraderie, to celebrate, to exercise, to play pool,” Rixey said, noting the challenges that the Covid pandemic has brought to the senior communities and how Miller has helped in overcoming them.
“It’s truly a blessing,” Miller said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and our senior community by providing programs and activities, which enhance their lives and their livelihood.”
Miller thanked her advisory board, as well as her family and friends. She also congratulated the other honorees.
Miller has served as the director of Middle Township’s Samuel S. DeVico Senior Center since 2014, where she coordinates activities for about 200 members.
Miller grew up in Cape May.Through the years, she has promoted wellness at the center by coordinating exercise classes and blood pressure screenings.
She also volunteers with the nonprofit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. Since the pandemic, she regularly arranged phone calls to seniors, held socially distant classes for them in the parking lot, and even helped them make vaccination appointments.
Sponsorships, advertisements, and ticket purchases for the event helped in funding scholarships for Atlantic Cape Community College students.
To contact Rebecca Fox, email rfox@cmcherald.com.