COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the 'BeneFits of Exercise Workshop' virtually Aug. 13.
According to a release, the free webinar, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, will take place at 6 p.m., via Zoom.
The program, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, will focus on the benefits of exercise, provide ideas for adding exercise into your day, and show how to balance exercise and nutrition for health benefits.
Zellers stated, “Physical Activity has many benefits from preventing chronic disease to improving our mood, reducing stress and even improving sleep. Yet, many Americans fall short of daily exercise recommendations. The USDA recommends 60 minutes of daily activity for children and 150 minutes per week for adults.”
The class is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. Please register, at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p9WICrlTTf2wIthCdHp-pw. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
