SEA ISLE CITY - Regan Capone, 10, of Sea Isle City, has learned to “do the right thing.”
Over the past three years, she raised over $10,000 for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund and about $2,000 for Mike's Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism.
Capone and three of her four siblings have health issues, but the youngster has learned to put herself in another’s shoes and treat others as she wants to be treated.
“She is a kind child, who was born with a goodness in her,” Capone's mother, Melissa, said about her daughter. “She realizes that sometimes kids can’t speak for themselves, so she will be their voice. She will be their eyes if they can’t see. She puts herself out there, and if it’s important to her, she will help in any way she can.”
Capone, a fourth grader at Ocean City Intermediate School, traced her desire to help others to the time she became interested in horses and horseback riding, an activity in which her older sister participates.
As a 2-year-old, Capone “fell in love” with the four-legged animal after seeing them at a 4-H Fair. She now trains at a local riding camp and competes in the English Circuit of South Jersey, having placed third at the regionals this year. Because of Covid, however, only the first-place winner competed further.
Her riding instructor’s relative died from cancer several years ago, and the business holds a show in the fall to raise funds for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund. Capone developed her appeal to explain to business owners and others why she was asking for their support.
Love of Linda uses the funds to help local patients with medical and doctor costs.
Her first year, Capone raised $4,000 for the organization. Last year, she raised $6,200, and this year, will aim for $8,000.
“Regan is a little whippersnapper,” her mother joked. “She will go into a business and ask them to donate money or something for gift baskets. She isn’t afraid.”
As an example, Capone's mother told the story of her daughter approaching U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) at a recent horse show and asking him for a donation.
He donated a tour of either the White House, Library of Congress, or Supreme Court and a private lunch with him for a raffle offered at two fundraising events.
The 10-year-old pointed out she wasn't scared to approach Van Drew, noting most people agree to donate something.
She also raised funds for autism, in an event sponsored by a local seafood business whose owner has two children with autism. Mike's Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism, usually held over Presidents’ Day weekend, raised over $1 million since 2008 to help buy equipment for special services schools, support groups, and family members.
“She knows these two children with autism, and she wants to help them,” Capone's mother noted. “The one thing we have taught our children is to be kind and to treat others as you want to be treated. We are very blessed to have children who want to do the right thing.”
Capone’s mother said, for now, Capone loves horses and people.
“I see a future where Regan will change the world doing something. She is tiny for her age, but she has a lot of gumption. We are very proud of what she has accomplished,” she said.
