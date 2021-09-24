ERMA - Students at Lower Cape May Regional High School honored the memory of Sgt. Michael Scusa, as part of the Run for the Fallen Sept. 23.
Scusa, a 2005 Lower Cape May Regional graduate, joined the Army and died in Afghanistan Oct. 3, 2009, when Taliban fighters attacked his outpost.
The first of three days of the 190-mile run by military members began at 8 a.m. at the Cape May Lighthouse. They "run one mile every year in September for each New Jersey service member who has died during the GWOT (Global War on Terror)," according to the organization's Facebook page.
As the runners stopped outside the school, they handed the American and Gold Star flags to the Lower Cape May Regional cross-country team members.
Scusa's brother, James Woodard, his wife, Allison, an LCMR graduate, and their daughters, Caden and Leea, shook hands with the runners who paid homage to Scusa.
Under the direction of Choral Director Sandra Beane-Fox, the school choir sang "America the Beautiful" as part of the brief ceremony.
Runners formed in ranks and headed to Route 9 on their way to continue the tradition that ensures no New Jersey service member is forgotten.