Cape May County and NJ 4-H are excited to launch a new 4-H year during National 4-H Week, which will begin Sunday, October 4. 4-H members and volunteers can expect many daily, fun events, such as contests, a national science experiment, healthy living activities, art and craft webinars, virtual camping and more! Stay tuned for a complete calendar of 4-H Week activities coming soon.

For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, please visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, or on Instagram at cape_may_4h.

