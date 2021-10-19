COLD SPRING - The family of Bob Bingham enjoyed the Cold Spring Village Halloween Parade Oct. 16 with a particular purpose.
Bingham initiated the move of the Lower Township Children's Halloween Parade to Cold Spring Village over 30 years ago. He was the host and dressed in costume every year, even being in his 80s.
This year was the first year he was not present, having died in June.
He was missed this year by all, but his family knows he was there in spirit and had a different view from above.
Max Pron, nephew of Aileen Bingham-Shrader, Bingham's daughter, dressed as a slot machine named "One in a Million." Bingham was considered "one in a million" with his infectious personality, smile, and was known by all in the community.
The slot machine was decorated with pictures of him from previous years, along with shamrocks because he was always proud of his Irish roots.
Max won first place in the ages 3-5 group of the parade's costume contest. He also earned the Bob Bingham-Best of Show Award, given to the person with the best-overall costume.
Lower Township Recreation named that trophy after him a few years ago for his continued commitment to the community and the parade.