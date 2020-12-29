COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the virtual program "Eat for the Health of it…Healthy Eating Plan" at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
According to a release, the presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public.
The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Participants will learn the truth about fad diets, how to identify healthful choices and healthy eating patterns.
Zellers stated, “This program is perfect for the start of the new year, as it will provide information to help participants create a healthy eating plan.”
To register in advance for “Eat for the Health of it...” Jan. 14, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/iu0jbj5w. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. For more information about the program, call Julie, at (609) 399-2434, ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. Follow their Facebook page, at FCHSCapeMayCounty, for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit their website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness, food safety, agriculture, environmental and natural resource management, and youth development. This is accomplished through the use of science-based knowledge and university research.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.