WILDWOOD - After a successful giveaway of turkeys for Thanksgiving, American Legion Post 184 is looking towards Christmas with another charitable endeavor.
According to a release, Post 184 will provide families one toy per child, wrapped with a personalized card signed by Santa (if age appropriate). Applications for toys will be accepted from Nov.23-Dec. 7. There is limited space for this giveaway, and families are asked to apply immediately.
“As we were giving away turkeys and talking to families, we found an even bigger need is for Christmas,” stated Commander Harry Weimar. “We usually do a Christmas party called Kids Christmas for the families of our members and a few community families, as needed. This year, we planned to expand the party, but with COVID, it’s been canceled. We are happy to still be able to give out gifts thanks to the efforts of our members and community partners.”
To help make this initiative possible, the post will be setting up an Amazon wish list, based on responses from families. Legionnaires, community members, or any donor nationwide will be able to purchase a gift that will be shipped straight to Post 184. The wish list will be made public Dec. 1, at legion184.org, and updated continuously as families are confirmed.
Families in need are asked to visit legion184.org/events and follow the link for the application. All toys are first come, first serve, and recipients are asked to only apply if they cannot receive another similar donation from another organization. Pick up date and time will be provided in reply through email.
Any applicant in need of other items including food and clothing is asked to include details in the application.
American Legion Post 184 has been a fixture of the community for decades. Many projects throughout town have been supported by the legion, both veteran and community-focused. For the post’s centennial anniversary in 2021, Post 184 plans to expand their support of community efforts for all in addition to fundraising for their building repairs.