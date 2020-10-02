COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch and Learn program, Portion Distortion, from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Oct. 29.
According to a release, the presentation is part of the new virtual Lunch and Learn series FCHS is offering on the last Thursday of the month, except in November, December and June.
The Lunch and Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, allows participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home. This presentation will focus on the pit-falls of large portions, how to know correct portion sizes and tricks for making portions satisfying. Zellers says, “Portions are easily misunderstood, and many people think they are eating the correct amount when they are actually eating much more than what is needed. Learning correct portion amounts and ways to be satisfied can assist with maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the RCE of Cape May County YouTube channel.
To register for Portion Distortion on Thursday Oct. 29, go to: https://rutgers.webex.com/rutgers/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5e50290e02e881a49fe57325c34e9a61
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. The organization can be followed on Facebook, at facebook.com/FCHSCapeMayCounty, for the latest program details. Also, for up to date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit their website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.