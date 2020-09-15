NJ 4-H Virtual Fair Ribbon Announced #1 (1).png

Congratulations to Cape May County 4-H Member Joshua King, an 11th grader, who received a very good for his formal speech on the Electoral College: What it is, How it Works, and Why it Matters, and Naomi King, a 9th grader, who scored an excellent for her formal speech on the Process of Writing a Book at the 2020 New Jersey State Virtual Public Presentations.

