OCEAN VIEW - The 13th annual “Pilgrim Paddle” will be held at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26. The event is a 3 1/2-mile row for Van Duyne surfboats, Crew Shells, SUP’s and prone paddleboards.
According to a release, it will start at the Upper Township municipal beach, in Beesley’s Point, rowing around Drag Island by the Garden State Parkway, and returning to the starting point. It is open to anyone who would like to row or paddle.
The rain date for the event is Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m.
“There are no entry fees, no shirts, no trophies. Just a row," Wayne Mac Murry, the event's organizer, stated. "It is an opportunity to get an early workout in before the holiday celebration starts. We all row for most of the year, and it is a wonderful opportunity for us to train together for a day. We see old friends while being very thankful for what we have."
Last year’s winners, John Swift and Tom Sher, with a winning time of 30:22, will defend their title. It is anticipated that beach patrols and alumni boats from Wildwood, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Long Beach Island will be in the event.
Those seeking further information can contact Murray by email, UTBP1@aol.com.