SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Police Department will hold a “Coffee with Cops” meet-and-greet session Aug. 19, from 9-11 a.m. at The Shorebreak Café, 4002 Landis Ave., where the public can enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments while speaking with local officers about public safety or other topics related to the police department.  

All are welcome to attend.  

Those seeking more information can call 609-263-4311. 

