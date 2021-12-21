NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WHITESBORO - For many in Cape May County, Butch Hamer is a household name. For the 25th year in a row, Hamer, volunteers, and Santa Claus himself have thrown holiday parties for karate students and local children in need of holiday cheer.   

Sandra Jensen, who has helped run Hamer's School of Karate’s holiday parties for many years, said that she was happy that the Dec. 18 event could happen despite the ongoing pandemic.  

“We usually host a full holiday party, but due to Covid, we are doing a drive-up pick-up this year,” she said.  

This year’s event, held in the Whitesboro recreation center, gifted kids with a mystery holiday present, candy and a visit with Santa. Perhaps Santa is a master of karate; he greeted the children warmly and knew them by name.   

 

