VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 900 calls, averaging a total of 129 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
7-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services – 105
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary - W. Bates Ave., Villas
Theft – Ocean Dr., Cold Spring
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Idaho Ave., Villas
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Whittier Ave. & Beach Dr., North Cape May
7-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 51
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
DWI – Tabernacle Rd., Erma
7-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 107
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – E. Bates Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI – E. New York Ave., Villas
7-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services - 52
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Lower Twp.
Criminal Mischief – Shunpike & Tabernacle Rds., Erma
7-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services - 69
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
7-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 73
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Burglary – Roseann Ave., North Cape May
Burglary – W. Ocean Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring
7-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 93
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Weapons Offense – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
7-12-21
- James C. Vernon/51, Shawcrest, NJ - Contempt of Court
- John M. Sentongo/57, Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault
7-13-21
- Carolina Lopez Luis/39, Villas, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
- Joseph P. McCarraher/58, Villas, NJ - Witness Tampering
7-14-21
- Lester L. Shifflett, II/50, Del Haven - DWI
- Kevin K. Sturgeon/46, Villas, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident
7-15-21
- Austin F. Vaccaro/43, Paterson, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order
7-16-21
- Maxine C. Marshall/21, Villas, NJ - Conspiracy
7-17-21
- Jeffrey Ortiz/38, Villas, NJ - Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.