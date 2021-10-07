NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Cameron Elizabeth Myers to Gwendolyn Myers and Alexander Myers, Villas, 9/12/2021

Julia Ann Lopez to Destinee Caffarella and Brian Lopez, Del Haven, 9/23/2021

Lilah Rain Palmer to Kerri Palmer and Matthew Palmer, Cape May, 9/24/2021

Wyatt Crue Fisher to Harlee Fisher and Andrew Fisher, Cape May Court House, 9/27/2021

