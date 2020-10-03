AVALON - The Borough of Avalon, with the Environmental Commission, has scheduled a dune grass planting Oct. 24, with a rain date of Oct. 25.
According to a release, volunteers are needed to participate in this very important semi-annual project. Anyone interested should call Chuck McDonnell, at (609) 967-3066, or Sue Keen, at (609) 967-5924. All those participating will meet at 8:30 a.m. in front of Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Ave., where you will receive a demonstration and given the tools needed for planting.
A bag lunch will be provided to all participants at the completion of the Dune Grass Planting.