Avalon Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - The Borough of Avalon, with the Environmental Commission, has scheduled a dune grass planting Oct. 24, with a rain date of Oct. 25. 

According to a release, volunteers are needed to participate in this very important semi-annual project. Anyone interested should call Chuck McDonnell, at (609) 967-3066, or Sue Keen, at (609) 967-5924. All those participating will meet at 8:30 a.m. in front of Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Ave., where you will receive a demonstration and given the tools needed for planting. 

A bag lunch will be provided to all participants at the completion of the Dune Grass Planting.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.