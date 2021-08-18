COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo has welcomed an exciting addition.
According to a county release, capybaras Budette and Mikey have had their first litter of pups. The babies are precocial, which means they can walk, swim and eat grass shortly after being born. They were born on June 15, at around three pounds each, and are growing quickly.
There will be a naming contest for the new capybaras. The contest is posted at http://www.cmczoo.com, and there are links available on the zoo’s social media channels.
The zoo’s contest is looking for a name for a boy and a girl. It costs $5 to suggest a name in either contest. The deadline to submit is a name is Aug. 21.
There will be three boy names and three girl names selected from the online submission. Thenm the public can vote on the names for $1 each online and at voting containers at the entrance of the zoo. The name with the highest money raised will win. Winning names will be selected on Labor Day Weekend.
“We are so excited to welcome these new babies to our Cape May County Zoo family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Zoo. “These naming contests are always so exciting for the public, and I cannot wait to see the imaginative names that are received from the public. It is always a great surprise.”
The Cape May County Zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North, in Court House, (Exit 11 off of the Garden State Parkway). The free zoo is open, weather permitting, 364 days a year – closed on Christmas Day.
For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit www.cmczoo.com.