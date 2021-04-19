COURT HOUSE - Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc. is currently seeking members from the community to join its board of directors.
According to a release, the 4-H foundation’s mission is to advocate for and support the work of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4‑H Youth Development Program. One of the most important ways it does so is through management and caretaking of the 4‑H fairgrounds, located on Court House-South Dennis Road, in Court House. This beautiful, 16-acre property provides an exceptional “classroom” for 4‑H professional staff and volunteers to carry out educational programs, public events, and other activities.
Craig DeGenova, president of the 4-H Foundation, stated, “The 4-H program and the 4-H Fair have been an integral part of the county and its communities for generations. While agricultural, livestock, and equestrian clubs are still at the core of 4-H, the youth of today can choose from a multitude of hobbies and activities that touch and involve a diverse and educationally oriented community.”
There are a variety of committees, so that directors may choose to serve on the ones that best fit their interests and expertise. Committees include 4-H Fair, Lockwood 4-H Youth Center and Grounds, Ways and Means & Audit, Public Relations, and Membership.
Directors serve three-year terms. The foundation meets 10 times a year, with committee meetings as needed. The only requirements are enthusiasm, an interest in supporting educational experiences for youth, and the ability to work cooperatively with other volunteers.
Those interested can are asked to call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605, or email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.