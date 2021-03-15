COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will be part of the program Ask the Expert: Physical Activity offered by New Jersey Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS).
According to a release, Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor, Cape May County, and other Family and Community Health Sciences professionals will hold a short overview of physical activity March 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., which will include an open discussion with questions, answers and online resources.
Zellers stateed, “Whether you already lead an active lifestyle or are trying to find ways to squeeze in more physical activity, this session will answer your questions about being more active.”
The Ask the Expert: Physical Activity session will be on Zoom and registration is free and easy, at https://go.rutgers.edu/9bb9o6ls . Those interested may join this open discussion at whatever time works for them.
In addition to Zellers, the speakers will be Alex Delcollo, senior program coordinator, Salem County, and Sarah Curran, FCHS program associate, Warren County. The speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the topic.
Although it can be hard to find time for physical activity in our busy schedules, it is an important part of overall health, energy balance, cardiovascular health and more, so join the experts as they address questions about physical activity from exercise to everyday movement.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time, however, virtual programming is being offered.
They can be followed on Facebook, at FCHSCapeMayCounty, for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit their website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.