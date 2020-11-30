AVALON - The Avalon Police Department will be hosting its second annual toy drive for the Cape May County Department of Child Protective Services.
According to the police department's Facebook page, the donations will be provided to children and families who have been exposed to domestic violence, abuse and neglect.
The Avalon Police Department will be accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children up to the age of 15. The wrapping paper and tape donations are also needed.
Residents and business owners can stop by the Avalon Police Department at their convenience to make their donation in the donation bin in the lobby until Dec. 21.
The Avalon Police Department would like to thank everyone for their donations and participation in advance.
Toys Needed:
- Walmart Gift Cards
- Trucks/Cars
- Developmental/Education Toys
- Baby Books
- Makeup/Nail Polish
- Paw Patrol
- Police Toys
- Nerf Guns
- Heated Blankets
- LOL Dolls
- Arts/Crafts/Journal
- Animals
- Baby Dolls
- Board Games
- Avengers/Fortnite Toys