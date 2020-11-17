WILDWOOD - Twenty five local families in need will have the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of Wildwood's American Legion Post 184 this season.
According to a release, the legion will donate a 10 to 12-pound frozen turkey, pre-made mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, corn, and a pumpkin pie to qualifying applicants. The donation effort is made possible by community members and supported by the City of Wildwood Commissioners, who will recommend families in addition to open registration.
“We are proud to return to our community projects and thankful we had so many donors for this event,” stated Commander Harry Weimar. “This is a rough year for a lot of people, and Post 184 is here to help during the holidays.”
Families and individuals in need are asked to email contact@legion184.org and request a thanksgiving donation. Name, phone number, local address, and household size will be required.
Recipients are required to be located in Wildwood, Middle or Lower townships, with Wildwood residents provided first priority. All donations are first come, first serve, and recipients are asked to only apply if they have not received another similar donation from another organization. Pickup date and time will be provided in reply through email.
American Legion Post 184 has been a fixture of the community for decades. Many projects throughout town have been supported by the Legion, both veteran and community-focused. For the Post’s centennial anniversary in 2021, Post 184 plans to expand their support of community efforts for all in addition to fundraising for their building repairs.