Franklin Bank Board of Directors are pleased to recognize the 40th work anniversary of current bank President/CEO, Mark V. Edwards. On March 9, 1981 Edwards began his career at Franklin as an Accountant and advanced through the ranks, resulting in his recent appointment in April of 2020.
Board Chairman, Dr. Peter B. Contini said this about Edwards “Over his 40 years of service, Mark has not only demonstrated strong knowledge and skills, but also a deep commitment to the success of Franklin Bank. Now as President/CEO he has taken these experiences and established himself as extraordinary leader.”
Edwards holds a BA in Business Administration and is a 1980 Graduate of Gettysburg College. He currently serves on the Salem Community College Foundation Board and is President of the Lawnside Cemetery in Woodstown. Edwards is also a member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Financial Managers Society Inc. and served as past President in 2000/2001. Additionally, he is an active and proud volunteer for the Disciples Food Pantry.
Previous business and civic appointments include past Chair/Board Member/Treasurer of the Salem County Chamber of Commerce of which he is still an active member, Founder and past Treasurer of the Gloucester County Swim Team Parents’ Association, past Chair of the Cumberland/Salem/Gloucester Savings League, past President of the Chestnut Run Pool Association and past Treasurer of the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Recreation Association.
Edwards’ love for sports also led him to direct and officiate many swim meets as well as coach basketball and soccer over the past several years. He is also an honored Eagle Scout and received the Garden State Council, Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award in 2017. Edwards and wife Eileen are the proud parents of three daughters and welcomed their first grandchild this past year.
Franklin Bank serves the residents and businesses of Salem, Gloucester, Cape May and Cumberland Counties. Franklin has been a community partner for 160 years carving its niche as a leader in customer service. For more information about Franklin Bank please call us at 856-769-4400 or visit www.franklinbnk.com.