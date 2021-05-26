WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky extends his appreciation to the numerous volunteer organizations that came to Woodbine March 27 for an ecological event to root out the invasive plant species found in Woodbine’s Open Space EcoPark and be educated about the importance of this eradication as part of their experience.
New Jersey Audubon, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors, and South Jersey Land and Water Trust collaborated with Woodbine and local volunteers to remove non-native invasive plants from the newly created Open Space Woodbine Eco-Park.
Participants included:
Heidi Donahue, volunteer; Loretta Pregartner, AmeriCorps Watershed ambassador; Priscilla Cordero, volunteer; Karen Sharp, volunteer and New Jersey Audubon director of Development; Rebecca Hilbert, volunteer and policy assistant with NJLCV (NJ League of Conservation Voters); Nancy Martinez, volunteer; Sergei Burlew, volunteer; Chris Marlowe, volunteer; Michael Hogan: program manager with SJLWT (South Jersey Land and Water Trust); Steven Garcia, New Jersey Audubon Stewardship technician.
“I am extremely honored that so many volunteers took time out of their own busy schedules to assist in this cleanup, thereby recognizing the importance of this initiative," Pikolycky I especially want to thank Mike Hogan, from South Jersey Land and Water Trust, for using his expertise in explaining how to differentiate the invasive species to be removed and AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador Loretta Pregartner for helping organize the event. I am looking forward to a continued relationship with these organizations as we move forward to the completion of the EcoPark and its several components.