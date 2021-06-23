SEA ISLE CITY - Mayor Leonard Desiderio June 22 gathered with other members of the community to cut a ceremonial ribbon and officially open Sea Isle City’s new pickleball courts.
According to a release, seven new courts were recently installed along 42nd Place, in the resort’s Municipal Marina District, adjacent to a public parking lot and restrooms. The new courts were constructed in addition to two existing pickleball courts that were built several years ago, on West Jersey Avenue.
All of Sea Isle City’s nine pickleball courts are now open to the public and are free to use.
“We want to thank Sea Isle City for acting so quickly and creating the new pickleball courts,” stated local resident and pickleball enthusiast Mark Rose. “There are a lot of people who enjoy the courts every day.”
In addition to opening the new pickleball courts June 22, the city also officially launched a new “photo-op” sign program, which features a variety of signs and banners at several Sea Isle City recreation areas, including the pickleball courts on 42nd Place and on West Jersey Avenue, Dealy Field, the 85th Street playground, and the JFK Boulevard basketball courts. The signs all feature Sea Isle City’s new hashtag: “#PlaySIC.”
In addition to the new signage, new decorative railings were installed at several locations along Sea Isle City’s oceanfront promenade. The custom-made railings are located at JFK Boulevard, 32nd, 36th, 44th, 50th, and 57th streets – each featuring whimsical imagery that is ideal for photo-ops.
“We wanted to create photo opportunities for people, so they could memorialize, save, and share memories of themselves and their loved ones while they are enjoying Sea Isle City,” stated Sea Isle City Chief Financial Officer Paula Doll. “We placed the signs in active areas, where families and people often gather – and we encourage everyone to share their photos on social media with #PlaySIC.”