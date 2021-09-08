COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold their next, in-person meeting Sept. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Court House.
According to a county release, Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor, will present on the importance of family communication.
Zellers stated, “This information will help our grandparents, who are raising their grandchildren, to understand the importance of communicating with their grandchildren and others in order to navigate the changes in all of their lives.”
New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group. Due to Covid restrictions, advanced registration is required, therefore call 609-465-5115 ext. 3609 or email christine.zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
There is no charge for this program that takes place on the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of June and July, when there are no scheduled meetings. Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren, and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m.
Masks will be worn during meetings and social distancing will be practiced. Call 609-465-5115 ext. 3609 for more information or to register for the program.