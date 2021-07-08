NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jonathan Walker, of Court House, recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®.  

According to a U.S. Space and Rocket Center release, the rocket center is a Smithsonian affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s official visitor center. 

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving. 

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration.  

Walker spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk.  

